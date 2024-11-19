Modi govt brought down violence in J-K, northeast in last 10 years: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 50th edition of the All-India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) at Lavad in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

He said the coming decade is going to make the Indian criminal justice system the most scientific and fastest in the world.

The minister asserted that the BJP-led government at the Centre succeeded in bringing down violence in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Naxal-hit areas by 70 per cent in the last 10 years.

Advertisement

“For years, three regions were considered as very disturbed – Kashmir, North-East, and Naxalite-affected areas. We have made significant improvements in terms of security in all these three regions. Comparing the data of the last 10 years from the period before that shows that we have been successful in reducing violence by 70 per cent,” he said.

The golden jubilee edition of the two-day event is hosted by the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was the chief guest at the event, which also saw the participation of senior police officials from across the country.

Themes ranging from community policing to artificial intelligence (AI) in the criminal justice system, future of blockchain technology in policing to radicalisation in prisons are expected to be deliberated upon in the event.

“Experts from various fields have come under one platform to find solutions to the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies,” Rekha Lohani, Inspector General in BPR&D, told media persons.

“The themes are selected after consulting various stakeholders, and only after we get suggestions and ideas from a spectrum of organisations, we collaborate to finalise themes that are deliberated,” she said.

The application of forensics in new criminal law, policing in smart cities and community policing in tribal and border areas as well as the role of police in disaster risk reduction are among other themes that will be discussed at the event.

As many as 45 companies from the private sector will display equipment and gadgets developed to aid law enforcement agencies in tackling challenges, Lohani added.

The conference will bring together around 250 participants from the central and state police forces, prisons and correctional services, social scientists, forensic experts, academicians and other stakeholders.