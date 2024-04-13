Modi Government ensures every rupee reaches the grassroots: Rajnath Singh

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited Dantewada in southern Chhattisgarh to bolster the BJP’s election campaign in the region.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad Maha Rally in Dantewada, Singh expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and recognised the occasion as an opportunity to address a public gathering in Bastar after a significant gap.

Singh emphasised the region’s significance as the sacred land of Goddess Danteshwari and the ancestral home of Lord Rama. Referring to his previous role as party in-charge during the inception of Chhattisgarh, he underscored the public’s trust in the BJP.

Advertisement

Singh lamented the prevalence of corruption during the Congress regimes. Praising Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s integrity, he cited instances of corruption during the Congress rule.

Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s unblemished track record. He commended Prime Minister Modi’s proactive approach in addressing corruption, symbolised by his efforts to ensure transparency in government spending.

Singh also commended the Modi Government’s initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged, particularly tribal communities. He highlighted the establishment of a separate ministry for tribal affairs by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

BJP state president Kiran Singh Deo hailed Prime Minister Modi for his transformative leadership and urged voters to support the BJP for a progressive India.

He emphasized the need for a strong and decisive leadership under PM Modi’s stewardship. Mahesh Kashyap, BJP’s Loksabha candidate from Bastar, expressed gratitude for being nominated despite having a humble background.

He credited his nomination to the BJP’s commitment to meritocracy. He appealed to the electorate to bless Prime Minister Modi with a third term at the Centre.