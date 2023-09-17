Modi combining India’s traditional knowledge with modern technology, Jitendra Singh says

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said the “PM Vishwakarma Scheme”, which the prime minister, Narendra Modi, launched in New Delhi on his birthday, on Sunday, represents a perfect blend of India’s civilizational ethos and traditional craftsmanship.

The scheme offers the option of earning livelihood while at the same time sustaining India’s age-old “Guru-Shishya Parampara” (teacher-student tradition), said the minister.

Singh was speaking here during the launch of PM Vishwakarma Yojana by Modi.

Singh said, “PM Modi has introduced a culture of combining India’s traditional knowledge with modern technology and Chandrayaan is the most striking example of this.”

He said the inputs are sent from the south pole of Moon by the Chandrayaan-3 mission with the state-of-the-art technologies and it proves that India is ahead of the so-called developed nations who now want to be led by India.

He said, “This is a historic day in the development journey of India when the exclusive asset of India, the traditional artisans and craftsmen are being brought into the mainstream with the launch of PM Vishwakarma Scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Traditional artisans and craftsmen are as integral as anything in the society who have kept alive the centuries-old traditions and crafts of India but were never taken care of since Independence. It was only possible under PM Narendra Modi that this integral part of the society is supported and skilled now with the launch of ‘PM Vishwakarma Scheme’ today.”

Later, Singh, while flagging off the TB Mukt Express at Udhampur, said public private partnership (PPP) with integrated strategy is essential to achieve “TB Mukt Bharat” (TB-free India), which is actually inspired by Modi’s commitment of “TB Mukt Bharat” by 2025. The event also coincided with the birthday of the prime minister.