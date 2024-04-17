Modi came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024: PM in Assam

Exuding confidence of winning a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that he “came in with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024”.

Addressing a rally in Nalbari, which is a part of the Barpeta constituency in Assam, the prime minister said, “Modi has given a guarantee that all the elderly people above 70 years of age will get free treatment facilities up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Yojana. Modi will take care of their treatment without any discrimination.”

Modi reiterated BJP’s manifesto promise of building three crore new houses for the poor in the next five years.

Advertisement

“NDA has decided to reach out to every citizen of the country and provide them the facilities they deserve. In the next 5 years, 3 crore more new houses will be built for the poor and everyone will get them without any discrimination,” said PM Modi.

Referring to the Ram Navami celebrations at Ayodhya’s Ram temple, Modi said that Lord Ram will get to celebrate his birthday at his home after 500 years.

“After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram has finally been seated in his grand temple and in just a few minutes from now, his birth anniversary will be celebrated in the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by applying ‘Surya Tilak’ to Lord Ram,” said the PM.

Accusing the Congress of giving only problems to the North East, Modi claimed that what the grand old party could not do in 60 years, he did that in just 10 years of his government’s rule.

“Today Modi’s guarantee is going on in the entire country and the North East itself is a witness to Modi’s guarantee. The North-East, which was given only problems by Congress, has been transformed by the BJP into a source of possibilities. Congress fueled separatism and Modi made efforts for peace and security. What Congress could not do in 60 years, Modi did in 10 years,” the PM added.