Northeast tribal councils urge govt to table Constitutional Amendment Bill

Leaders from 10 autonomous tribal councils in the Northeast have resolved to push the NDA government to table the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019, during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

The bill aims to amend the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to provide stronger provisions for the protection and preservation of the tribes’ rich culture and traditions in the northeastern states.

At a meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance Chairman Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, representatives of the tribal councils decided to urge the government to present the bill in Parliament.

The councils involved include the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Bodo Territorial Council, Tripura Territorial Council, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, and the three ADCs of Mizoram: Lai Autonomous District Council, Chakma Autonomous District Council, and Mara Autonomous District Council.

Many Chief Executive Members (CEMs) of the autonomous district councils highlighted that the BJP, in its election manifesto, had promised to table the amendment bill within 100 days of returning to power.

The proposed amendment is seen as a crucial step towards ensuring the protection and preservation of the unique cultural heritage and traditions of the tribes in the northeastern region.