BJP Leads in 12 Seats in Northeast as Close Contest Unfolds

As the neck-and-neck fight continues, the 25 seats of the Northeast hold immense significance.

Out of the total seats in the northeastern states, the BJP is leading in 12 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad, UPPL, and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha are leading in their respective constituencies. The Congress is leading in five seats, according to the Election Commission of India.

In Assam, which has the maximum number of 14 seats, the BJP is ahead in 8 seats, the Congress is leading in 4 seats, and BJP allies are leading in the remaining 2 seats.

Advertisement

In the neighboring state of Meghalaya, out of the 2 seats, the Congress is leading in the Tura seat, while in the Shillong constituency, the regional party VOIPP is ahead with a comfortable margin.

In Tripura, the BJP is ahead in both seats. In Manipur, the Congress is leading in one seat, while the regional party Naga Peoples Front (NPF) is ahead in the second seat.

In Mizoram, the Zoram Peoples Front (ZPM) is leading in the lone Aizawl constituency. In the solitary seat of Nagaland, the Congress is ahead, while in Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha’s candidate is leading.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has taken a comfortable lead in both seats.

Gaurav Gogoi is leading in the Jorhat constituency, while Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in the Dibrugarh constituency. Another BJP minister, Kiren Rijiju, is leading in the Arunachal seat.

Former minister Agatha Sangma, sister of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, is trailing in the Tura constituency.