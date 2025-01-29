Modi and Kejriwal two sides of the same coin: Kharge

Launching a scathing attack on the AAP, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Wednesday, alleged that the AAP adorns its office with pictures of Baba Sahed and Bhagat Singh but does not follow their ideology.

The Congress president said both the AAP and the BJP do so for votes during the election.

Addressing an election rally in North Delhi’s Burari, he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal two sides of the same coin as both were masters of lies.

Kharge further said that the AAP behaves as if nothing existed in Delhi before it came to power while the BJP believes the country got freedom not in 1947, but the day Modi became the PM, referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s statement that India attained real freedom not in 1947, but in 2024 when Ram Temple was inaugurated.

Questioning AAP’s claim of providing a transparent and corruption-free government, Kharge referred to the toxic pollution in Yamuna and suggested that the people should make both Modi and Kejriwal take a dip in the river and smell the mountains of garbage in the landfill sites.

He claimed that the people of Delhi gave a chance to both the AAP and the BJP, but neither worked for them. “Development work was done during the Congress government of Sheila Dikshit as bridges, roads, industries were built here, infrastructure was developed and the living standards of people were lifted. But the AAP claims that they did all these works and Congress did nothing,” he said.

The Congress chief added that his party has always worked for the people. Hence, he asked the voters to bring it back to power in the national capital.

“AAP rose to power in the city with a promise to give a clean government but could not provide even clean drinking water to the people. The AAP and BJP blame each other and lie to the people.”

Kharge assured that his party would protect women, give scholarships to children, and build top-notch hospitals in contrast to the mountains of garbage the Kejriwal government placed in the city.The AAP, like the BJP, adorns its office with pictures of Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh but doesn’t follow their ideologies, alleged the Congress president.