India concludes naval exercise with Mozambique, Tanzania

The second edition of India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise concluded at Nacala, Mozambique on Thursday.

The week-long exercise underscores the importance of enhanced maritime cooperation and interoperability among the navies of the three countries, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday.

INS Tir and Sujata participated in ”IMT TRILAT 24” through a series of joint exercises, training sessions and collaborative activities, providing invaluable opportunities for all three navies to exchange knowledge, enhance capabilities and bolster maritime security in the region.

The exercise unfolded in two phases. The initial harbour phase from 2-24 March saw intensive training sessions concurrently held onboard INS Tir at Zanzibar and INS Sujata at Maputo. Activities included vital training on Visit, Board, Search and Seizure(VBSS), Damage Control and Firefighting Drills, communication procedures and medical lectures with CPR demonstration and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC).

The sea phase commenced on 24 March wherein INS Tir and INS Sujata embarked sea riders from the Tanzanian and Mozambique Navies respectively. Joint operations with Mozambique Naval ship Namatili and Tanzanian naval ship Fatundu showcased significant synergy and sustained efforts with the regional Navies in line with the vision of SAGAR (Security & Growth for All in the Region).

The evolutions at sea involved simulated VBSS exercises and night manoeuvres. The sea riders were imparted training on bridge watch keeping, damage control and firefighting. The ships also undertook joint surveillance of EEZ off Tanzania and Mozambique in the area of operation.

The closing ceremony, held onboard INS Tir and INS Sujata at Nacala, Mozambique featured representatives from all three navies. The closing remarks highlighted successful collaboration, understanding of maritime capabilities and shared objectives achieved during the exercise. It emphasised continued collaboration towards maritime security and regional stability underlining India’s commitment as the preferred security partner.