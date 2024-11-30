MoD signs Rs 1207.5 cr contract for refit of INS Vikramaditya

The Ministry of Defence signed a ₹1207.5 crore contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) today for the Short Refit and Dry Docking (SRDD) of the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

Commissioned in November 2013, INS Vikramaditya is a vital component of India’s naval strength. Once the refit is completed, the carrier will rejoin the active fleet with upgraded combat capabilities, further enhancing the Navy’s operational readiness.

A statement from the ministry stated that the project represents a significant milestone in the development of Cochin Shipyard Limited as a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub, supporting India’s industrial ecosystem. It involves the participation of nearly 50 MSMEs and is expected to generate employment for over 3,500 personnel, contributing significantly to the local economy.

This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India vision, emphasizing self-reliance in defense capabilities. The project underscores India’s commitment to developing indigenous infrastructure and expertise for supporting its defense forces.

The completion of the SRDD will not only enhance the operational life of INS Vikramaditya but also reaffirm India’s push towards greater self-sufficiency in defense manufacturing and maintenance.