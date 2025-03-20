AFMS and NIMHANS sign MoU for collaborative research and training in mental health

In a significant move to enhance mental health support for the nation’s defence personnel, the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate collaborative research and training. This initiative aims to improve mental health care for Armed Forces personnel and their families.

The MoU was officially signed by Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services, and Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS, here on Thursday. The partnership will focus on strengthening mental health services, providing specialized training for medical personnel, and developing innovative programs tailored to the psychological needs of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and their dependents.

The collaboration between AFMS and NIMHANS is structured around three main objectives. First, collaborative research will be conducted to study and address the unique mental health challenges faced by military personnel. This research will focus on understanding stressors, psychological conditions, and effective interventions to improve mental well-being.

Second, faculty exchange and training programs will be implemented to enhance the expertise of AFMS medical personnel in psychiatric care. These specialized programs will equip military healthcare providers with advanced skills and knowledge to offer high-quality mental health services.

Lastly, advanced mental health care programs will be developed to focus on conditions such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and depression. These research initiatives will help formulate innovative treatment approaches and provide better support mechanisms for Armed Forces personnel and their families.

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin emphasized the importance of mental well-being, stating, “The mental health of our soldiers is as crucial as their physical health. This partnership with NIMHANS will ensure that our personnel receive the best possible support to cope with the challenges they face while serving our country.”

Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS, expressed her commitment to the collaboration, stating, “It is an honor to partner with the Armed Forces Medical Services and bring our expertise in mental health care to the defence sector. Our goal is to provide world-class mental health support to those who serve our nation.”