IIT-Kanpur signs MoU with Ministry of Home Affairs to establish Census Data Research Workstation

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, on Wednesday for the establishment of a Census Data Research Workstation at its Computer Centre.

This initiative marked a significant milestone in advancing research capabilities by facilitating access to vital census data for academicians, researchers, and students.

The MoU was signed between Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT-Kanpur, and Sheetal Verma, IAS, Director, Census Operations and Civil Registration, Government of India.

With this initiative, IIT-Kanpur became the first technology institute in Uttar Pradesh and the third among central universities/institutes in the state to establish a Census Data Research Workstation.

This is the fifth such facility in Uttar Pradesh, joining the ranks of Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Bundelkhand University, and DDU, Gorakhpur University, where similar workstations have been operational.

The Census Data Research Workstation at IIT-Kanpur provided researchers access to published census tables and micro-level data from 1991 to 2011 in a digital format. This allowed for in-depth analysis and studies on various socio-economic and demographic aspects of India’s population.

The workstation was designed to support the formulation of data-driven policies and enhance the research ecosystem by enabling detailed evaluations of developmental programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT-Kanpur, said: “We are honoured to partner with the Ministry of Home Affairs for this crucial initiative. This collaboration is a testament to IIT Kanpur’s dedication to data-driven research and innovation.”

“The Census Data Research Workstation will serve as an invaluable resource for researchers and students, equipping them with access to extensive data for meaningful research and policy development.”

The Census Data Research Workstation strengthened IIT Kanpur’s commitment by enhancing its dynamic research environment and contributed significantly to data-driven policymaking in India.

Over 30,000 tables and 8,000 plus articles and summaries based on census data were already available on the official website of the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner (censusindia.gov.in), and this facility further eased access to essential datasets.

With this initiative, IIT-Kanpur continued to advance its mission of technological innovation and excellence in research. The Census Data Research Workstation plays a pivotal role in enabling data-centric academic studies and contributing to the nation’s development efforts.