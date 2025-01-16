MoD inks Rs 2960 cr contract with BDL for MRSAM for Navy

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has finalized a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the supply of Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM) for the Indian Navy, valued at approximately Rs 2,960 crore. The agreement was signed here on Thursday, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh overseeing the proceedings.

The MRSAM system will be integrated into several Indian Naval Ships, with plans to deploy it across future naval platforms.

Advertisement

This contract is a significant step in strengthening India’s defence capabilities while advancing the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative by promoting indigenous production. The project is expected to generate around 3.5 lakh mandays of employment, benefiting the defence sector, including various MSMEs.

Advertisement