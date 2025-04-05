Adilabad airport approved for civil operations

The Ministry of Defence has approved plans to develop the Indian Air Force (IAF) airfield in Adilabad in North Telangana as a full-fledged training establishment while allowing civil aircraft operations as well.

This follows the recent go-ahead given to the Mamnoor airport project in Warangal. The projects will provide a much-needed boost to Telangana’s aviation infrastructure since apart from Hyderabad, none of the cities in the state are currently connected by air.

However, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy blamed the Telangana government for failing to support the initiative taken by the BJP leaders. He urged the state government to acquire the required land for the development of the airports at Adilabad and Warangal swiftly.

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh wrote a letter to Reddy informing him that “the Indian Air Force airfield in Adilabad is envisaged as a training establishment, to be developed by Indian Air Force in future. Ministry of Defence is ready to develop the existing Indian Air Force airfield of Adilabad as a Joint User Airfield and to provide necessary assistance in this matter.”

Describing it as a long-standing dream of the people of Adilabad, which was about to become a reality, Reddy said the development of Adilabad and Warangal airports “would significantly improve air connectivity in the state and contribute towards economic growth, employment opportunities and overall development.”

He further added, “ Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), 60 out of 620 routes are operational to Hyderabad. These new airports will provide more UDAN routes, allowing the middle-class affordable air travel. While blaming the state government for ignoring the project despite several reminders, the Union Minister urged them to swiftly acquire the land required for the airport projects at Warangal and Adilabad.

In order to develop it as a joint user airfield with IAF, Airports Authority of India (AAI) will require contiguous land for setting up a civil terminal, an aircraft parking apron, and other infrastructure, said Sanap Bajirao Ramnath, director (IAF) in a letter to the state government on 1 April, 2025.

The runway would need to be resurfaced and the civil apron connected to the runway with link taxi tracks. Both the BJP and the Congress have been claiming credit for the approval of the Adilabad airport.