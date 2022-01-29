MNRE to help Goa Shipyard to set up Rooftop solar power projects

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Ministry of Defence join hands to set up rooftop solar projects at the building of Goa Shipyard Limited to bring down electricity cost and promote renewable energy.

In a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), which is Public sector Unit of MNRE and with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL)—a public sector unit of Ministry of Defence, both PSUs have agreed to share their techno-financial expertise to set-up a rooftop solar power project at GLS.

The MoU was signed by Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA and Cmde. Bharat Bhushan Nagpal, CMD, GSL in the presence of senior officials.

As per the MoU, the IREDA will assist GSL to set-up a rooftop solar power project at the headquarter of the company situated in Vasco da Gama, Goa. Subsequently, the IREDA would also extend its techno-commercial expertise to GSL for Environmental and Social (E&S) due diligence of rooftop solar and other RE projects as per the internationally accepted E&S standards.

After setting up a rooftop solar power project at its building, the GSL would be able to bring down the expenditure on electricity and reduce its carbon footprint as well.

Speaking on the collaboration, CMD IREDA Pradip Kumar Das said, “The partnership is expected to bring in good practices by leveraging the expertise of both the companies and to push the Government’s vision for sustainable development of the country through Green Energy”. The Government has targeted to produce 40 GW of solar power through rooftop solar by the end of 2022.