Mizoram seeks central fund amid Myanmar refugee crisis

Amid the ongoing influx of Myanmar citizens seeking refuge in Mizoram, the state government has requested financial assistance from the Centre to address insurgent threats, an official said on Monday.

During a pre-budget meeting of finance ministers from states and Union territories, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Saturday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted that Mizoram has not received Security Related Expenditure (SRE) funds from the Centre despite facing insurgent threats from outside the state.

The Chief Minister called for peace dividend benefits to be provided to Mizoram. Lalduhoma pointed out that Mizoram is lagging behind other states in development due to a 20-year insurgency from 1966-1986.

He emphasized the state’s need for substantial financial support to catch up with other states in terms of development. The Chief Minister noted that Mizoram lacks industry to generate income and is also burdened by the influx of refugees from neighboring countries and states.

Lalduhoma mentioned that the 15th Finance Commission had earmarked Rs. 546 crore for Mizoram, which has not been fully received, and the state has not received its due share of Rs. 2,370.80 crore of Central Share of Taxes for the fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21.

He also urged for a special package for Mizoram and requested a review of the allocation for Externally Aided Projects. Additionally, he called for streamlining the provision of funds under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI)