Mizoram braces for indefinite strike as commercial vehicle owners protest fuel price hike

Commercial vehicle owners in Mizoram are preparing to launch an indefinite strike starting October 23 in response to a recent hike in fuel prices.

The protest follows the state government’s decision to increase petrol prices from Rs 93.93 to Rs 99.24 per litre and diesel from Rs 82.62 to Rs 88.02 per litre.

Despite attempts at negotiation led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, the state cabinet has stood firm on the price hike.

On October 17, 11 vehicle owners’ associations convened and unanimously agreed to initiate the strike, citing frustration over the financial strain on their industry and the public.

The Mizoram government defended the price hike as necessary for funding social infrastructure and road maintenance projects.

However, the Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union argues that these increases are an added burden, especially as many are still struggling with the economic aftermath of the pandemic.

The strike is expected to severely impact transportation services across the state as vehicle owners demand a rollback on fuel prices.

The government’s willingness to reconsider its stance will be key to resolving the standoff, with public pressure continuing to mount.