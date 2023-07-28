Miscreants attack his car in MP, AAP leader sees political vendetta

Some miscreants attacked the car of a cabinet-rank leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from Punjab and allegedly stole a bag and some cash from the vehicle in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, the AAP leader, Navdeep Singh Jeenda, has been on a tour of MP for the past five-six days. He has been conducting meetings with AAP leaders and workers.

Jeenda is chairman of Sugarfed in Punjab and holds a cabinet-minister status. He lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police station in Khandwa through his gunman that some youths in an inebriated condition attacked the gunman before breaking the window panes of his car outside a restaurant in Khandwa late on Wednesday night.

Jeenda alleged that the ruling BJP orchestrated the attack on him and that he had noticed four people following him. He said the BJP has become scared of AAP’s growing popularity in MP and the attack was a result of that.

According to Khandwa Kotwali police station in charge Balram Singh, a case has been registered under sections 294, 323, 427 and 506 of IPC against four accused. He said one of the accused identified as Rahul alias Babbi has been nabbed and further investigations are on.