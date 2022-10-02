Mintage World online museum launches global collectibles on Mahatma Gandhi

On Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, a special memoir global collectibles of Mahatma Gandhi through Bank Notes, Coins & Stamps have been launched by Mintage World, an online museum.

This special compilation also coincides with India’s 75 Azaadi Ka Mahotsav (75 years of celebration of India’s freedom and independence) which will showcase the legacy & influence of Gandhi ji all over the world.

This memoir is compiled and launched by Mintage World: World’s first online museum on vintage and new Coins, Stamps & Notes.

“It Chronicles & combines in a sequential order along with its historical importance of all the commemorative issues printed and minted by different countries and post offices around the world to honour Mahatma Gandhi,” CEO, Mintage World.

Each coin and stamp issued in India & globally on Mahatma Gandhi portrays a significant historical journey of him & India, he added.

Starting from the first stamp issued with his figurine on India’s first Independence Day in 1948 to the 50th & 75th anniversary of Indian independence, it also showcases the 75th anniversary of Gandhi’s Dandi March & nonviolence moment.

Also, collections on more than 40 countries joining hands to celebrate Gandhi’s glorious legacy of 100 & 150 years & many more will be showcased.

Postal Departments of France, Germany Sri Lanka, Turkey, Russia, Iraq Iran, Afghanistan, Fiji, Ireland Egypt Brazil Bangladesh, Kenya North Korea Cuba, Czech Republic, and many others have issued stamps in various sizes, shapes, and materials.

All these stamps have Mahatma Gandhi’s image in the foreground or background & are circulative & commemorative

Mints of Great Britain, Northern Ireland, South Africa, Seychelles, Mauritius, Malta, Mongolia, Andorra, Republic of Benin, Cook Islands, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Gambia & others have issued coins minted in gold, silver, copper, nickel & alloy ranging across various denominations.

Most of the coins issued are carved with his smiling bust on one of their sides.

It was his vision that bought such a priceless book into reality and gave all Gandhiji lovers and followers a beautiful combination of all the legal & commemorative tenders together.