Minor held in UP for threatening to blow up Ram temple in Ayodhya

Caste rides high in Ayodhya as Ram temple tempo loses its sheen
Though residents of Ayodhya say that over 20 million people reached the Ram temple to have darshan of Ram Lala till date, the local people have no such craze about the issue.
A 14-year-old boy from Kushinagar district was detained on Wednesday for reportedly threatening to blow up the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the police said.
The boy has an intellectual disability and was undergoing treatment, Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Dhawal Jaiswal said.
His grandmother, with whom he lived, had also been detained.
Police officials said the boy called the police emergency number ‘112’ on Tuesday night and threatened that he would blow up the temple with a bomb.
He also shared posts with similar messages on his Instagram and other social media accounts.
With the help of its Cyber Cell, the police traced the caller’s location to Balua Takiya, a village under Patherwa police station limits in Kushinagar, and detained him.
