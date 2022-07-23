Ministry of Tribal Affairs felicitates Scheduled Tribe MPs and Tribal Padma Awardees

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs invited Scheduled Tribe Members of Parliament from all over the country at the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi today to celebrate Draupadi Murmu’s historic victory as India’s 15th President.
To honour their crucial contribution to the welfare and advancement of tribal people, the Ministry organised a Felicitation Ceremony for Padma Awardees from the Scheduled Tribe community. The location also hosted an Open House Special Interaction with the Padma Awardees.
On this unique occasion, the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh, the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla, the Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and other distinguished dignitaries were present.
The Padma Awardees who were present at the event shared their extensive experiences and difficult journey.