Ministry of Tribal Affairs felicitates Scheduled Tribe MPs and Tribal Padma Awardees

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs invited Scheduled Tribe Members of Parliament from all over the country at the National Tribal Research Institute in New Delhi today to celebrate Draupadi Murmu’s historic victory as India’s 15th President.

To honour their crucial contribution to the welfare and advancement of tribal people, the Ministry organised a Felicitation Ceremony for Padma Awardees from the Scheduled Tribe community. The location also hosted an Open House Special Interaction with the Padma Awardees.

On this unique occasion, the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Renuka Singh, the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, John Barla, the Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Steel, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and other distinguished dignitaries were present.

The Padma Awardees who were present at the event shared their extensive experiences and difficult journey.

Arjun Munda, the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, also presided over a review meeting with tribal MPs and ministry representatives to discuss the plans and initiatives of the Ministry.

In the engagement, attention was placed on and considerable thought was given to issues like the effect of efforts on advancing the tribe cause and their general development.

The occasion will serve to enhance India’s long standing bonds of equity and unity while also advancing cooperation, coordination, and development for the country’s tribal tribes.