Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to organize Vayo Naman Programme

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will organise a Vayo Naman programme in honour of senior citizens on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons at Vigyan Bhawan on 1st October.

The Ministry celebrates the International Day of Older Persons every year on 1st October to promote the cause of elderly persons.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be the chief guest at the programme and will confer the Vayosheshtra Samman awards.

He will also dedicate the Elder Line 14567 to the nation and launch the Senior Able Citizens Reemployment in Dignity (SACRED) and Senior Care Ageing Growth Engine (SAGE) Portals on this occasion.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhaumik, Ramdas Athawale, and A Narayanaswamy, and Ministry’s Secretary R Subrahmanyam, will be present.