Ministry of AYUSH and AIIMS have decided to initiate work on setting up a Department of Integrative Medicine at AIIMS. This was decided in a joint visit and review by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, AYUSH and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS of the Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research (CIMR) at AIIMS, New Delhi. The CIMR receives notable support through the Centre of Excellence Scheme of the Ministry of AYUSH.

Dr Gautam Sharma, Head, CIMR and senior officers of AYUSH Ministry were also present during the visit. The cutting edge research activities being held by CIMR in the Yoga and Ayurveda disciplines were reviewed and the research outcomes were seen to be impressive. Ministry of AYUSH and AIIMS decided to extend the duration of the research collaboration at CIMR and also to extend the scope of collaborative activities.

Considering the research work, other activities and accomplishments of CIMR, it was felt that setting up a dedicated OPD and IPD beds for CIMR could be the next steps in the growth and development of CIMR. Both Secretary AYUSH and Director AIIMS agreed that considering the increased interest of patients at AIIMS in the CIMR and the growing body of research work of the Centre it could be feasible to further develop it into a standalone Department for Integrative Medicine at AIIMS in the short-term future. This may be developed with dedicated faculty and staff to make it into a permanent Department at AIIMS.

Secretary AYUSH assured that the Ministry of AYUSH will strive to continue its support to CIMR till the dedicated Department is developed. The notable research outcomes of CIMR and the encouraging results of the new initiatives in COVID 19 research through integrative research point towards an integrative approach being the need of the hour and towards the significant public health benefits it can lead to.

It was decided that CIMR, AIIMS may develop an integrated protocol with Ayurveda and Yoga for study on Post COVID treatment. The Ministry of AYUSH could collaborate in the same through the Extra Mural Research Scheme.

The progress in establishing the Integrated AYUSH cancer care facilities at the National Cancer Institute at Jhajjar, Haryana was also reviewed. It was decided to follow it up and expedite the process for early establishment and functioning of the centre.

The team of senior functionaries visited CIMR and also attended a presentation on COVID 19 research works at the CIMR. Secretary AYUSH and Director AIIMS complemented the CIMR staff for developing it as a state of the art research unit and producing high-quality treatment and research outcomes.