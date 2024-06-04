Minister puts BJP Govt in Rajasthan in a dilemma

The Lok Sabha elections put the BJP government in Rajasthan in a dilemma over the fate of Dr Kirodi Lal Meena who offered to resign after the defeat of the party candidates whose victory he had publicly guaranteed during the poll campaign.

The question is whether the blue-eyed boy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resign as minister taking moral responsibility for the setback.

Dr. Meena, who is always in the news for his bold statements, had said if the BJP lost even one of the seven seats assigned by the prime minister, he would resign from the post.

Among the seven seats for the responsibility that Dr. Meena had taken Dausa is prominent. Dr. Meena himself was made in charge of the Jaipur Rural seat. Apart from these, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur-Karauli, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, and Kota seats are also under his responsibility.

The BJP lost the Dausa, Dholpur-Karauli, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, and Bharatpur LS seats.

In a comment on his decision to resign in an X post, Meena quoted a couplet from Ramcharitmanas:

“The Raghukula rite has always been in place. Praan jaai par bachan na jaai.

_Sri Ramacharitmanas)”

रघुकुल रीति सदा चलि आई।

प्राण जाई पर बचन न जाई।।

_श्रीरामचरितमानस)”

The Bhajanlal Government failed the litmus test to maintain its hat-trick on 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state by losing 11 will be in political trouble if Meena, who holds agriculture and other cabinet portfolios, submits his resignation.