Minister inaugurates ‘Invest UP Pavilion’ at Mahakumbh-2025

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI, and Investment Promotion, Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, inaugurated the ‘Invest UP Pavilion’ on Sunday at Sector 25 of the Mahakumbh Mela area in Prayagraj.

The pavilion is set to be a major attraction for investors and visitors during Mahakumbh-2025, showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s progressive industrial policies, ambitious development plans, and its growing reputation as a premier investment destination.

Mahakumbh-2025, taking place from January 13 to February 26, is not only a significant spiritual gathering but also a platform for substantial economic opportunities.

The ‘Invest UP Pavilion’ highlights investor-friendly policies that have positioned Uttar Pradesh as an emerging hub for industries. It focuses on opportunities across key sectors such as infrastructure development, electronics manufacturing, defense production, food processing, textiles, and more. Digital and interactive mediums showcase investment projects, industrial advancements, and major achievements.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister emphasized that the ‘Invest UP Pavilion’ serves as a key platform to educate the public and potential investors about Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth, progressive policies, and transformation into a leading investment hub.

“Under the visionary guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as the growth engine of the nation,” said the Minister.

He further noted that with an estimated 40 crore devotees attending Mahakumbh, the pavilion offers a unique opportunity for visitors to witness Uttar Pradesh’s journey of development and progress.

Invest UP plays a pivotal role in the state’s goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji. With a strong emphasis on improving the ‘Ease of Doing Business (EODB)’ in the state, Invest UP has streamlined and expedited processes for investors.

The ‘Invest Mitra’ portal, India’s largest digital single-window platform, provides over 500 services across more than 40 departments for entrepreneurs, with new services being continually added.

Through these efforts, Invest UP is generating new opportunities for investment and employment across the state. Events like Mahakumbh provide an ideal platform to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s industrial advancements to both domestic and international investors, solidifying its position as a thriving business destination.