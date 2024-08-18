Minister calls on Guv, apprises him about monsoon related damages in Himachal Pradesh

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday called upon Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and apprised him about the damages in various areas of Himachal and the reconstruction works being carried out by his department.

Singh told the Governor that he also visited the disaster affected areas of Samej, Bagipul, Rajbhan Manikaran and Malana, where there was loss of life and property.

He informed that the Public Works Department has restored the Bailey Bridge in a record five days.

Singh informed that the Public Works Department has received information about the loss of about Rs 500 crore in this disaster.

Singh said, “Our main objective is to make Himachal Pradesh a strong and prosperous state, and for this we will work together with the central government. We will not let any shortage come in the development of Himachal Pradesh, and we are committed to build it as a best state.”

He further said that through this reconstruction work, efforts are being made to strengthen the development of Himachal Pradesh even more.

He requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Road Minister Nitin Gadkari to extend full support to the state.

“We hope that with the cooperation of the central government, we will successfully complete this task and take Himachal Pradesh to a new dimension,” said Singh.