PWD to construct only those roads with gift deed in the name of the department: Himachal Minister

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Depaetment (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh has stated that road construction in the state will now begin only if the department has a gift deed for the land in its name.

He emphasized that no road will be constructed without a proper gift deed. He also urged MLAs to inform people in their constituencies about this requirement so that land can be officially transferred to the department, allowing road construction to proceed.

Singh stated this while replying to the question of MLA (Churah in Chamba district) Dr Hansraj in the state Legislative Assembly in Wednesday.

Singh said that the Public Works Department has pending liabilities of Rs 1,200 crore in compensation for roads built earlier and hence the department has now decided not to construct roads without a gift deed.

He also mentioned that black spots on 12 roads in Chamba district have been removed in the current financial year.

On the Chamba-Tissa-Bairaga Chamba-Tissa-Bairagarh main road, work is in progress for 300 meters of formatio cutting has been undertaken.

Singh added that he has requested complete details on Forest Conservation Act (FCA) cases to compile data and expedite related work.

Meanwhile, in response to a question from MLA (Lahaul-Spiti) Anuradha Rana, Singh said that communication is process to transfer Leo Bypass in Lahaul-Spiti under the the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

He highlighted the significance of this road for Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti and stated that he will soon meet the Defence Minister regarding the matter. Additionally, discussions will be held about other key border roads that need attention, he added.