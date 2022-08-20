Mineral production records 7.5 percent growth in June

Mineral Production has recorded 7.5 per cent growth in June, the Ministry of Mines said on Saturday.

“The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of June, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 113.4, was 7.5% higher as compared to the level in the month of June, 2021,” the Ministry said.

As per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased by 9.0 per cent.

The production level of important minerals in June, 2022 were: Coal 669 lakh tonnes, Lignite 46 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2747million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 24 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1950 thousand tonnes, Chromite 343 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes , Gold 85 kg, Iron ore 201 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 30 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 238 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 142 thousand tonnes, Limestone 335 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 189 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 8 thousand tonnes, and Diamon 44 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during June, 2022 over June, 2021 include: Diamond (340%), Gold (107.3%), Phosphorite (41.0%), Coal (31.1%), Lignite (28.8%), Zinc conc (20.0%), Manganese ore 19.3%), Magnesite (16.6%), Bauxite (8.9%), Chromite (6.5%), Lead conc (4.2%), Limestone 1.6%), and Natural Gas (U) (1.3%).

The production of other important minerals showing negative growth include: Petroleum (crude) (-1.7%), Copper conc (-7.2%), and Iron Ore (-9.7%).