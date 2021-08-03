Militants kill 2 BSF jawans in Tripura, loot arms

Outlawed extremists gunned down two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel including a sub-inspector rank official and looted their sophisticated arms in Tripura on Tuesday, police said.

A police official in Agartala said that during patrolling, the suspected National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) militants attacked the BSF troopers at Manikpur tribal village leading to a fierce encounter in which two para-military personnel were killed on the spot.

The martyred BSF men include sub-inspector Bhuru Singh and constable Raj Kumar. The tribal guerrillas have taken away two sophisticated arms of the slain BSF jawans before they fled from the area, which is close to India-Bangladesh border under Dhalai district in northern Tripura.

BSF official said that as per the blood strains available at the spot, militants have reportedly sustained some injuries. “Both our martyrs have fought valiantly before succumbing to their injuries. Massive search operation has been launched in the area to nab the militants,” the BSF official said.

Senior BSF and police officials have rushed to the spot, 150 km north of Agartala. Further details of the incidents are awaited.