Milind Deora quits Congress, joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday after resigning from the grand old party saying it has just one goal to speak against whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks or does.

Deora, who severed ties with the Congress after a prolonged association with the party, joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.

“I believe in the politics of ‘GAIN’ – growth, aspiration, inclusivity and nationalism. I don’t believe in the politics of ‘PAIN’- personal attacks, injustice and negativity,” he said after joining the Shiv Sena.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Deora said, “The same party that used to offer constructive suggestions to this country on how to take the country forward has only one goal today – to speak against whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks or does.”

Informing that he has been receiving lots of calls since morning inquiring why he left Congress, the former minister said he was loyal to the party during its most challenging decade, “but unfortunately, present Congress is very different from the Congress of 1968 as well as that of 2004”.

“Had Congress and the UBT given importance to constructive and positive suggestions and merit and capability, Eknath Shinde and I wouldn’t have been here,” he quipped.

Emphasising that a strong government is needed at the Centre and the state, Deora heaped praises on the prime minister and Maharashtra chief minister.

Earlier in the day, the former minister, wrote in a post on X, “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of INC, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party.”

He also expressed his gratitude to all leaders, colleagues and workers for their unwavering support over the years.

Reacting to Deora’s resignation, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh accused the prime minister of playing a role in exit of Deora from Congress. “Prime Minister has decided this. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

Earlier, in a post on X, he wrote, “I recall my long years of association with Murli Deora with great fondness. He had close friends in all political parties, but was a stalwart Congressman who always stood by the Congress party — through thick and thin.”

Notably, the resignation came days after a meeting was convened by the Congress’ National Alliance Committee (NAC) with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over seat sharing for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the meeting, it was decided that all together would contest the general elections.