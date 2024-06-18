Might think about entry into active politics after seeing Priyanka in MP’s role: Robert Vadra

A day after Congress announced that party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest elections from Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, her husband Robert Vadra on Tuesday said he might think about entry into active politics after seeing Priyanka in the role of an MP.

Reacting to the announcement, Robert Vadra said, “I am very happy that Priyanka will contest elections from Wayanad. She will work hard there also. I hope the people of Wayanad will make her win with a majority.”

“Whenever I have been asked about my entry into active politics, I have always said that I might think about it after seeing Priyanka in the role of an MP,” he told a news agency.

Robert Vadra further said, on entering Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will raise issues of farmers welfare, unemployment, women security, which the “BJP doesn’t raise”.

“Smriti Irani never did anything for women, our women wrestlers…Priyanka will certainly voice people’s concerns in Parliament,” he added.

Priyanka will make her electoral debut from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, a decision that marks a significant stride for the leader who was appointed Congress general secretary in 2019.

She will contest in a Lok Sabha bypoll with her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi deciding to retain the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that Priyanka Gandhi will contest from Wayanad at a special press conference on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats — Rae Bareli and Wayanad — won from both the constituencies.