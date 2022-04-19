MHA declares LeT’s commander Sheikh Sajad, as a terrorist under UAPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, declared Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) commander, Sheikh Sajad as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The gazette notification issued by the Ministry stated Sajad as an absconder and accused in a case pertaining to the recovery of Arms and Ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir.

The letter further stated that Sajad has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to support the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT and has been involved in terror funding.

“Sajad was found involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy in connivance with terrorists of the LeT in eliminating prominent journalist along with his two personal security officers on June 14, 2018, at the busy Press Enclave area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the notification.

Sajad alias Sheikh Sajjad Gul alias Sajjad Ah Sheikh, 48, is s one of the commanders and associate members of LeT.