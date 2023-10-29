‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ to be launched on Patel’s jayanti: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that a nationwide organization named ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ will be launched on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary on October 31, which will provide an opportunity to the youth of India to play an active role in various nation building events.

“Just two days later, on the 31st of October, the foundation of a very big nationwide organization is being laid and that too on the birth anniversary of Sardar Sahib. The name of this organization is – Mera Yuva Bharat, i.e. My Bharat. My Bharat organization will provide an opportunity to the youth of India to play an active role in various nation building events. This is a unique effort of integrating the youth power of India in building a developed India,” Modi said during the 106th episode of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast over All India Radio.

He further mentioned that Mera Yuva Bharat’s website My Bharat is also about to be launched.

“I would urge the youth – I would urge them again and again that all of you Youth of my country, all you sons and daughters of my country, register on MyBharat.gov.in and sign up for various programs,” Modi said.

He said the 31st of October is also the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “I also pay my heartfelt tribute to her,” the Prime Minister said.

In the broadcast, Modi also urged people to purchase locally made products during the Diwali festival.

“Like every time, this time too, in our festivals, our priority should be ‘Vocal for Local’ and let us together fulfill that dream; our dream is Aatmnirbhar Bharat,” he said.

“This time, let us illuminate homes only with a product which radiates the fragrance of the sweat of one of my countrymen, the talent of a youth of my country… Which has provided employment to my countrymen in its making. Whatever be our daily life’s requirements, we shall buy local. But you will have to focus on one more thing, this spirit for Vocal for Local, is not limited only to festival shopping and somewhere I have seen, people buy Diwali diyas and then post ‘Vocal for Local’ on social media – No… not at all, this is just the beginning,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have to move ahead a lot, in our country. Now every necessity of life… everything is available. This vision is not limited to just buying goods from small shopkeepers and street vendors,” Modi said.

During the address, the Prime Minister also said that the countrymen should try to insist on the UPI digital payment system, the pride of the country.

Modi said today India is becoming the world’s biggest manufacturing hub. Many big brands are manufacturing their products here, the Prime Minister said.

“If we adopt those products, then Make In India gets a fillip and this too is being ‘Vocal For Local’, and Yes, while buying such products, try to insist on the pride of our country, the UPI digital payment system. Make it a habit in life, and share a selfie with that product, or with that artisan, with me on Namo App and that too through a made in India smartphone. I will share some of those posts on Social Media so that other people can also be inspired to be ‘Vocal for Local’,” he said.

“When you brighten up your Diwali with products Made In India, Made by Indians; fulfill every little need of your family locally, the sparkle of Diwali will only increase, but in the lives of those artisans, a new Diwali will shine, a dawn of life will rise, their life will become wonderful. Make India self-reliant, keep choosing ‘Make in India’, so that the Diwali of crores of countrymen along with you becomes wonderful, lively, radiant and interesting,” Modi said.

In the broadcast, the Prime Minister said that the ongoing Khadi Mahotsav this month has broken all its previous sales records.

“You will be pleased to know of another fact that earlier in the country, whereas the sale of Khadi products could barely touch thirty thousand crore rupees; now this is rising to reach almost 1.25 lakh crore rupees. The rise in the sale of Khadi means its benefit reaches myriad sections across cities and villages. Benefiting from these sales are our weavers, handicraft artisans, our farmers, cottage industries engaged in growing Ayurvedic plants, everyone is getting the benefit of this sale… and, this is the strength of the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign… gradually the support of all you countrymen is increasing,” he said.