Mehbooba wants centre to re-calibrate its Kashmir policy to end bloodshed in J&K

Amidst revival of the cycle of innocent killings by terrorists, PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday urged the Modi government to re-calibrate its J&K policy to end this bloodshed.

“In Kashmir, mournings have sadly become the norm & a daily ritual. Countless innocent civilians are killed in one way or the other & devastated families are left behind to pick up the pieces”, tweeted Mehbooba to express grief on the killing of a local TV artist Ambreen Bhat by terrorists in Chadoora of Budgam.

“What will it take for GOI to recalibrate their J&K policy to end this bloodshed?”

The Government of India keeps blowing its trumpet of normalcy in J&K even when such gruesome incidents suggest otherwise, Mehbooba added.

Concerned over the “worsening situation” in Kashmir, a former minister and leader of J&K Apni Party, Usman Majeed tweeted; “Situation alarming in Kashmir, day after day we are witnessing bloodshed, civilians irrespective of religion, security personnel while on/off duty killed mercilessly, if situation continues, it will lead to chaos & no one will be able to trust anyone here, everyone is clueless”.

Meanwhile, BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi criticized Mehbooba’s statement and accused her of adopting double standards on terrorism. Before making such statements Mehbooba Mufti must realize that it is her support tactical and political which has brought destruction to Kashmir

Sethi said that the attempt to bracket terrorists and their victims in the same line is very unfortunate and inhuman . The solution to problem lies in finishing terror network in Kashmir once for all so that lasting peace comes to Union Territory.

He said conviction of Yasin Malik is also a strong indicator to these anti nationals and inhumane that the end of violence will be in jail or elimination. Now that largely peace has returned and people especially in the Valley are happy with the return of tourism, it is not being digested by these leaders who had been surviving politically on death and destruction.

In a statement, the Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone stressed for reopening the process of reconciliation and dialogue to restore peace in Kashmir.

The statement said; “We are pained by the sentence announced for Yasin Malik. Irrespective of his ideology we believe that dialogue and peace should be the objectives of the future. We now hope that magnanimity, reconciliation and forgiveness will define the policy of the government of India in the future”.

“Irrespective of the pain that has been inflicted, irrespective of the dead bodies, irrespective of the bloodletting, every conflict has to have a closure and the closure is through forgiveness, through reconciliation. And may we in our humble capacity ask the government of India that if they are really keen to set right the wrongs of the past isn’t it incumbent upon them to check the origins of this violence – what makes a young man like Yasin Malik and thousands like him pick up guns in 1987. The perpetrators of 1987 are there and ironically they have issued a statement condemning this sentence. Unless and until the perpetrators of 1987 are not investigated, unless and until you don’t bring to book those who denied democracy which led to eruption of militancy and gun culture, there cannot be a closure”, the statement said.