Kashmiri leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have slammed the Congress party for supporting the CBI raids at the residence of AAP leader and Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in their tweets questioned the contradictory stand of the Congress on CBI, ED and NIA raids on the opposition leaders.

Abdullah tweeted on Sunday: “How does this work? When CBI/ED/NIA etc go after Congress leaders then these organisations are the discredited agents of the BJP yet when AAP leaders are targeted then suddenly the credibility is restored. How can the agencies be both credible & discredited at the same time?”

Targeting the Congress, Mehbooba tweeted: “Sad that Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent. Having been a victim themselves of ED onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda. At a time when agencies are being weaponised, the Opposition should’ve rallied together.”