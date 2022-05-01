Mehbooba pays glowing tributes to ‘fortitude, patience displayed by Muslim community’

In her message on the occasion, Mehbooba said Muslims truly lived Ramzan this year in the spirit of the holy month by facing an “unprecedented onslaught on the community by the BJP governments and its militant political arms across the country with exemplary patience that’s generally associated with early days of Islam”.

Mehbooba said “while bulldozer became the symbol of state terror against the community the demons of hate unleashed by the government seem to be on a rampage in every form of their choice, depending on the occasion and BJP’s Hindu Rashtra roadmap”.

She said in J&K we have been witnessing atrocities of all kinds ranging from mass imprisonment of the population to unaccounted killings. The people of the state faced these attacks on their existence as a distinguished part of the country with a silent dignity and fortitude without compromising on their aspirations.

“While we would continue our struggle through all democratic and peaceful means, we miss on this Eid our young and old prisoners of all ages who are in jails in and out of Kashmir without any charges. Mehbooba said our heart goes out to the families of those who lost their dear ones in staged encounters and those who were targeted for their political or religious affiliations”.

“The cries of family members not demanding justice but only the dead bodies of their loved ones killed in Hyderpora incident were distressing ,”

Paying tributes to Army soldiers, security forces personnel and policemen who laid their life in encounters, Mehbooba said; “On this Eid we also feel sad for the lives lost of jawans from all over the country and brave members of Jammu and Kashmir Police who are becoming a cannon fodder to the failure of our leadership to resolve political problems through diplomacy and dialogue”.

“Our hallowed grand mosque, Jama Masjid , continues to be out of bound for muslims even for Eid prayers, causing great hurt and sorrow to the muslims of J&K , as does the prolonged detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq”.

She also praised media persons who are jailed. “We stand in solidarity with them and human rights defenders like Khurram Parvez. She said while in rest of the country young Muslim intellectuals like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam are in jail on trumped up charges, our own Youth President Wahid ur Rehman Para has set new standards of resilience and silent resistance to targeted victimisation for following a democratic path,”

“I am sure in these hard days that Kashmir is facing on every front, the community comes forward more effectively on the occasion of Eid”.

Referring to the situation in Jammu, PDP president said while the arbitrary constitutional subversion has left people there as much vulnerable and disempowered as in Kashmir but it’s a matter of satisfaction that they have withstood the virus of hate unleashed in the country.