# India

Mehbooba, Omar welcome SC stay on Rahul’s conviction

Statesman News Service | Jammu | August 4, 2023 4:00 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI)

Welcoming the stay granted by the Supreme Court on Friday to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti expressed her pleasure saying, “Glad that he will be back in Parliament fighting for the idea of India.”

Mehbooba tweeted; “I welcome the SC verdict staying @RahulGandhi’s  conviction in a case that had no legs to stand upon. Glad that he will be back in Parliament fighting for the idea of India”.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah congratulated the people of Wayanad for restoration of their representation in the Lok Sabha.
Omar tweeted; “Congratulations to the people of Wayanad upon having their representation in the Lok Sabha restored”.

