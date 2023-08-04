Mehbooba, Omar welcome SC stay on Rahul’s conviction

Welcoming the stay granted by the Supreme Court on Friday to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti expressed her pleasure saying, “Glad that he will be back in Parliament fighting for the idea of India.”

Mehbooba tweeted; “I welcome the SC verdict staying @RahulGandhi’s conviction in a case that had no legs to stand upon. Glad that he will be back in Parliament fighting for the idea of India”.