Mehbooba, Omar welcome SC stay on Rahul’s conviction

BJP gifted 2000 sq km of our territory to China: Mehbooba
The PDP leader said that Nehru’s efforts ensured a Muslim majority J&K acceded to India.
Welcoming the stay granted by the Supreme Court on Friday to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti expressed her pleasure saying, “Glad that he will be back in Parliament fighting for the idea of India.”
Mehbooba tweeted; “I welcome the SC verdict staying @RahulGandhi’s conviction in a case that had no legs to stand upon. Glad that he will be back in Parliament fighting for the idea of India”.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 4, 2023
Congratulations to the people of Wayanad upon having their representation in the Lok Sabha restored. #RahulGandhi #SupremeCourtofIndia
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2023
