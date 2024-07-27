Mehbooba challenges Shah to form panel of representatives from both sides of LoC

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday urged the Modi led central government to form a panel of representatives of people from both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir to discuss the regional issues.

Mehbooba also said that the PDP had aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and formed a coalition government with the BJP with the hope of emulating inclusive and progressive governance style of the former BJP Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, however Modi failed to meet the expectation of the Kashmiris.

She was speaking on the 25th foundation day of the PDP during which she appealed to the Home Minister Amit Shah to form a committee of 20 representatives from each side.

Advertisement

“Amit Shah says he will bring back that Kashmir (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) but at the same time BJP leaders were telling us Muslims to go to Pakistan”, she said.

“But I have a request for you. Till the time you bring that part back, form a committee of the representatives of this Kashmir and that Kashmir, and bring us together. We will sit together twice a year and discuss the issues we face,” the PDP president added.

Mehbooba asked Shah to put aside his “ego” for the sake of the nation and facilitate a meeting of representatives of the people from both sides of the LoC, similar to what Atal Bihari Vajpayee did during his tenure.

Challenging Amit Shah, Mehbooba said; “Do you have courage Amit Shah sahib? You keep on saying you will bring back that Kashmir. That Kashmir is far, bring 20 of their representatives and 20 representatives from our side and let us sit together.” “Can you do that? Do you have the courage to do that? Do you have such patriotism in you like Vajpayee that you sacrifice your ego for Jammu and Kashmir?” she asked.

Mehbooba also called for the release of Kashmiri youngsters lodged in prisons across the country.

She emphasized that the PDP had anticipated Modi would follow Vajpayee’s approach, but he has remained silent on the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. She highlighted her party’s efforts toward peace and development in the region, claiming that achievements during the 2003-2006 period surpassed those of other parties over the past 70 years.

Mufti reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir’s residents, despite ongoing challenges. She alleged that people in Kashmir are being coerced into displaying BJP flags under the threat of imprisonment, drawing parallels to past draconian measures.

“People are being pressured to adopt BJP flags with the threat of facing imprisonment, the Task Force, Ikhwaan, and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), which were disbanded under the Mufti-led government in 2002, are now being revived”, she alleged.