Visibly angry on being stopped from joining a PDP’s protest against the new land law enforced by the centre in Jammu and Kashmir, party chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that the BJP government was silent on forcible land grab by China in Ladakh but was leaving no stone unturned to suppress people of Kashmir.

Earlier in the morning, the police stopped PDP activists in Srinagar from taking out a protest march from the party office and took into custody a couple of leaders. Mehbooba was stopped from joining the protest and asked to remain in her house, she said.

Mehbooba told media persons that she will not let anyone “loot” the land and resources of J&K. “We will not sit silent and will make efforts that nobody takes away our land and resources. We will not let it happen.”

An angry Mehbooba alleged; “Kashmir has been turned into a jail. Nobody is allowed to express himself. Neither journalists nor civil society members are allowed to talk. Voices of dissent are curbed. People in Bihar demand jobs and food from BJP and this party tells them to go to Kashmir and purchase land there. BJP can’t think beyond elections. It is befooling people and using Kashmir in every election.”

“We can’t sit silent on everything. If the government is so powerful, they should go and take the land back from China in Ladakh. They aren’t able to take it back from them but will take our land. It is total lawlessness here,” alleged Mehbooba.

“We had thought Modi ji with such a big mandate will do bigger things, but it seems they haven’t come out of the election mode,” said Mehbooba.

She said that everyday new “edicts” were being passed by the centre to pressurize people of J&K. She warned that she would hit the roads to protest against New Delhi’s directives.

Mehbooba reiterated the demand of the People’s Alliance for restoration of the pre-August 2019 status of J&K.