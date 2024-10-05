Meghwal participates in bilateral meeting in UK, discusses reforms by India in fields of laws, policy

An Indian delegation, led by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, discussed the present status of various reforms undertaken by India in the fields of laws and policy for facilitating quicker dispute resolution, economic growth and investments during a bilateral meeting with the UK’s Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Shabana Mahmood.

An Indian delegation, led by the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, visited the United Kingdom from September 30 to October 2. The Secretary,Legal Affairs and Legislative Department, Dr. Rajiv Mani and Chief Controller of Accounts in Legal Affairs Department, Dhruva Kumar Singh, accompanied the Minister during the UK visit.

Vikram Doraiswami, India’s High Commissioner to the UK, and other senior officers of the Commission joined during the important engagements. The Minister along with other members of the Indian delegation participated in the bilateral meeting with Shabana Mahmood. “The discussions, held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere between both the sides, focused on having deeper cooperation particularly in the area of simplification of laws and use of plain language in legislative drafting alongside sharing of best practices in ADR mechanisms, particularly arbitration and mediation,” the Ministry of Law and Justice said here on Saturday.

The current status of various reforms undertaken by India in the fields of laws and policy for facilitating quicker dispute resolution, economic growth and investments was discussed, the Ministry said, adding, “The progress made in the facilitation of UK qualified legal professionals and Law Firms to operate in India as deliberated in the meeting held on previous day i.e. 1st October, 2024 between the Chairman Bar Council of India and President of the Law Society of England and Wales in the presence of the officials of both the countries, was informed. Other matters of bilateral interest were also discussed” .