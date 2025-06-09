Meghalaya murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi found in Ghazipur

Sonam Raghuvanshi of Indore, who has been accused of killing his newly-wedded husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, was found in an unconscious state at a dhaba in Ghazipur.

The couple, who had married on May 11, were reported missing on May 24 after their rented scooter was discovered abandoned along the Shillong–Sohra road. Local villagers and guides last saw them a day earlier, on May 23, when they left their homestay in Nongriat accompanied by three unfamiliar men.

The case, initially a missing persons’ mystery, took a sinister turn when Raja’s body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls, a popular trekking destination near Cherrapunjee.

According to Meghalaya DGP, Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered by his wife through contract killers.

Meanwhile, Ghazipur SP Dr Eraz Raja said here on Monday that Sonam is still not in a position to make a statement as she has not slept for a long time. She has been kept under the supervision of women police at the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur.

SP said policemen found her in an unconscious state at Kashi Dhaba while patrolling.

During interrogation, she confirmed that she is the same Sonam Raghuvanshi, who had gone missing.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna said that Sonam has been kept at One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. Information has been given to the Meghalaya police, and a team from the hill state will reach Ghazipur soon to take her into custody.

The Kashi dhaba owner, Sahil Yadav, said,” The girl came to the dhaba at 1 pm. She was crying and asked my mobile to make a call to her parents. She talked to her parents on my phone, and later, I informed the police. Immediately, the police reached the dhaba and took away the girl. Later, I came to know that she was Sonam Raghuvanshi of Indore.”

Advertisement