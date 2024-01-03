Meghalaya: HNLC withdraws from peace talks, threatens escalation amid unmet demands

The proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) in Meghalaya has decided to withdraw from the peace talks with the central government due to what they perceive as a lack of attention to their demands.

The rebel outfit insisted on lifting the ban placed on their organisation and the withdrawal of pending cases against their members in courts across the state, particularly in Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills.

Their demands include establishing a safe passage for their leaders and members, appointing authorised representatives for negotiations and releasing HNLC members currently in jail or suspected of association, the rebel outfit said.

They expressed disappointment on the government’s failure to heed their requests, leading to escalated tensions and hindering the peace talks.

Despite their appreciation for intermediaries and support from NGOs and the public, the HNLC criticises the government’s dismissive attitude, suggesting that if their voices continue to be ignored, violence might become the only means to prompt a meaningful dialogue. They imply that the government comprehends the language of violence better than peace, which they find regrettable but necessary to bring attention to their concerns.