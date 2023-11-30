Meghalaya Govt reviewing HC panels’ report on coal mining

A report of the high court committee on coal mining is under review by the Meghalaya government. The report laid down guidelines for coal mining with modern techniques.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma acknowledged the appointment of a one-member committee by the Meghalaya High Court emphasising the importance of framing guidelines for scientifically conducting coal mining in the state.

“We will thoroughly assess the recommendations made by the committee taking necessary actions wherever required,” said Sangma.

Highlighting the approval of four mining plans by the government of India, Sangma indicated progress in adhering to distinct guidelines. “We are progressing steadily. While I haven’t directly assessed the mining aspect, we’ve fulfilled previous requirements for mining plans, enabling us to clear several proposals,” Sangma elaborated.

Regarding the procurement of machinery, he expected significant developments by January. “Equipment orders are underway, and installations are in progress. We anticipate considerable movement in January,” he affirmed.

While emphasizing efforts to curb illegal mining and coal transportation, the chief minister stressed that mining has been an intrinsic part of the state’s livelihood for generations.

“This goes beyond just illegal mining; it’s about sustaining people’s livelihoods. We aim to transition gradually to scientific mining while exploring alternative livelihoods such as tourism and agriculture,” he said.