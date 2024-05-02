Arson incidents prompt Meghalaya govt to tighten security measures

Following the incidents of arson, the Meghalaya government has issued directives to all department heads to ensure the security of their offices and vehicles.

Unidentified miscreants launched petrol bombs at two police stations and a government office in Shillong.

Early Wednesday saw petrol bombs thrown at the Sadar and Rynjah police stations, while a section of the Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation (MGCC) was set ablaze.

District deputy commissioners have been instructed to closely coordinate with the police to safeguard crucial government facilities.

SC Sadhu, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, overseeing the state capital, affirmed his collaboration with the district SP to ensure the protection of vital installations.

“We’re formulating a strategy to safeguard government buildings and take necessary action to identify the perpetrators responsible for these attacks. We’ll provide further updates,” Sadhu remarked.

On Tuesday, unidentified individuals damaged two vehicles by hurling petrol bombs within the police reserve compound.

Last month, similar incidents occurred when petrol bombs were thrown at a police station in Mawlai, resulting in damage to one vehicle.

In April, the police arrested members of the influential Khasi Students Union for their alleged involvement in the murder of two individuals near the Indo-Bangladesh border, shortly after the organization staged an anti-CAA protest in Ichamati town.

Additionally, a migrant laborer lost his life in an attack by unidentified individuals on him and his colleagues in the Mawroh area of the city.

The government official mentioned that an investigation report will identify the culprits behind the recent string of attacks on government installations.