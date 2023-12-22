Meghalaya govt issues COVID-19 health advisory for festive season

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, the Meghalaya government has issued a health advisory urging citizens to follow safety measures, especially during the festive season.

Emphasis has been laid on standard precautions like mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and social distancing. Given the common side effects of COVID-19 vaccines such as soreness, fatigue, headaches, body aches, and mild flu-like symptoms, vaccination is a key focus in the advisory.

For travelers heading to Meghalaya, registering on the Meghalaya Tourism App and obtaining an E-Invite has been mandatory since September 1, 2021, to ensure safe tourism amidst the pandemic. The state might also be adjusting its vaccination protocols in line with global changes, considering the recent revocation of authorization for certain COVID-19 vaccines in the US.

There’s mention of a new COVID-19 variant called JN.1, displaying symptoms similar to previous variants but often starting with a sore throat and congestion. This information is crucial for timely identification and response to new infections by healthcare providers and the public.

Despite a global decline in cases and deaths, local vigilance remains crucial, especially with reported case increases in areas like Hawai’i since June 2023. The government’s advisory aims to manage the pandemic effectively, prevent further spread, and ensure public health during gatherings and travel in the festive season.