Meghalaya Expands Forest Conservation with GREEN Meghalaya Plus Initiative

In a major step towards environmental conservation, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the GREEN Meghalaya Plus scheme in Tura, West Garo Hills.

Building upon the Payment for Ecosystem Services (PES) model, this initiative seeks to add 50,000 hectares to the state’s forest cover, offering up to Rs 20,000 per hectare annually to individuals and communities participating in the conservation efforts.

This scheme simplifies participation by requiring only 1 hectare of forest land instead of the previous minimum of 2 hectares making it accessible to smaller landowners. In the past, over 3,000 beneficiaries have conserved more than 54,000 hectares of Rs 44 crore in the past two years on forest conservation and have allocated over Rs 200 crore for future efforts.

At the launch of the new scheme, Sangma emphasised striking a balance between development and environmental responsibility, highlighting Meghalaya’s proactive approach to conservation, which focuses on preserving existing forests rather than merely planning afforestation efforts for the future.

Education Minister Rakkam Sangma expressed the hope that financial incentives would further motivate local communities to protect their natural resources. The beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the support, noting that funds have been used for plantation projects and the protection of vital water catchment areas.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy by the Meghalaya government to promote sustainable growth.