Meghalaya empowers local filmmakers with Film Grant initiative, ‘Hello Meghalaya’ OTT Platform

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma unveiled an initiative to bolster the local film industry with the launch of the ‘Guidelines of Film Grant’ Booklet and the introduction of the ‘Hello Meghalaya’ OTT platform during the ‘Hello Meghalaya’ Conclave in Shillong.

The Film Grant Booklet outlines a comprehensive framework for providing financial assistance to filmmakers whose works have achieved national or international recognition. To support this endeavour, the state government has established a dedicated corpus fund to facilitate the grants.

At the event, Chief Minister Sangma distributed sanction letters to filmmakers in three categories: feature films, short films, and web series.

Three notable filmmakers—Dominic Sangma, Pradip Kurbah, and Simi Khongtiang—were awarded grants of Rs 35 lakh each for their exceptional contributions to cinema.

In a bid to further amplify Meghalaya’s cultural narratives, the government also launched the ‘Hello Meghalaya’ OTT platform.

This digital initiative aims to showcase the state’s vibrant heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and compelling stories to a global audience. The platform seeks to collaborate with local content creators, offering them a stage to share their work while promoting Meghalaya’s unique identity.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasised the transformative potential of these initiatives, stating, “This is about more than just grants or a platform—it’s about nurturing talent, creating opportunities for our youth, and building a thriving creative ecosystem.”

The launch was attended by prominent figures, including Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary of the Tourism Department, and renowned filmmakers, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s journey toward cultural and creative empowerment.