Security upped at hydroelectric projects in JK following Pahalgam attack

After suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) by India following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, security at the hydroelectric projects on the Chenab river in the Jammu region has been heightened.

A number of hydroelectric projects have come up on the Chenab and a few more were under construction on its waters that flow to Pakistan from the Akhnoor area of the Jammu district. Kishtwar is on the way to becoming the hydroelectric hub of the country.

Security and counter-insurgency measures around these projects in the Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban and Reasi districts have been put on high alert as these projects have always faced a threat from the Pakistan backed terrorists.

Jammu’s Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and IGP Bhim Sein Tuti visited Kishtwar on Thursday and reviewed the security scenario of the area. Kishtwar has witnessed many encounters between the security forces and terrorists in the recent past.

Kishtwar’s Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan, along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Naresh Singh on Friday conducted an extensive visit to the Pakkal Dul (1000 megawatt) Hydroelectric Project site to assess the on-ground security scenario.

Security forces in November 2023 recovered and defused a 2.5 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists near 390 mws Dul Hasti Power Project in Kishtwar.

The Dul Hasti project has witnessed terror related incidents also in the past as a result of which its construction was delayed.

On 14 October 1991, a French engineer working with Dul Hasti Project in Kishtwar was abducted by Al Fatah terrorist outfit and released after three months.

On 31 March 1991, two Swedish engineers working with the Uri Hydel Project in the Kashmir valley were abducted by a group of seven terrorists affiliated to the Muslim Janbaz Force (MJF). Later, on 6 July, they were set free following prolonged negotiations between Pakistan-based MJF leaders and relatives of the Swedes in Pakistan.

Moreover, Pakistan has been raising objections on each and every hydroelectric project being constructed on the Chenab claiming it as violation of the IWT. However, Pakistan’s claims were set aside by the World Bank that is the arbitrator to settle disputes.

The electricity generated at Dul Hasti is transmitted to the beneficiary states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Other major projects on the Chenab are Baghliar and Salal where central security forces have been deployed.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, has emphasized the importance of maintaining a robust security framework in and around the Pakkal Dul project site. He directed the project authorities to immediately install additional CCTV cameras across all key areas of the project to enhance surveillance and strengthen safety.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and IGP Bhim Sein Tuti flew to Kishtwar soon after the Pahalgam attack and reviewed the prevailing security scenario and preparedness.

SSP Naresh Singh gave a detailed power-point presentation, briefing the officers on the district’s overall security landscape, counter-insurgency measures, law and order management, and recent crime patterns.

Officers of Army, CRPF, CISF, and IRP and Intelligence Bureau were present in the meeting. Comprehensive discussions were held on enhancing inter-agency synergy, strengthening intelligence networks, improving the public-police interface, and implementing proactive policing strategies to ensure lasting peace and security across the region.