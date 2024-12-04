Ropeway project ,CM Connect initiative launched in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today launched two landmark initiatives to propel state’s infrastructure and governance.

On Wednesday, he laid the foundation stone for the Shillong Ropeway Project, the state’s first-ever passenger ropeway, at Shillong Peak. This Rs 175 crore project will connect Lawsohtun to Shillong Peak, offering stunning panoramic views of Shillong City while enhancing tourism.

Initially proposed during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit on January 16, the ropeway is expected to begin construction in November. Once completed, it will cement Shillong’s position as a prime eco-tourism destination in Northeast India.

In another initiative aimed at governance, Sangma expanded the CM Connect Programme in Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills. This platform enables direct engagement between the government and citizens, fostering participatory governance.

Sagma announced plans to upgrade the Nongstoin Civil Hospital and infrastructure grants for nonprofit organizations to improve rural healthcare services. On the connectivity front road and bridge projects under the CM Rural Connect Program to enhance infrastructure in remote areas.

He announced an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for sports infrastructure to nurture grassroots talent and create statewide opportunities. While the ropeway is poised to boost tourism and urban mobility, CM Connect addresses pressing local issues, ensuring inclusive development across urban and rural areas alike.