Meghalaya-Assam border talks to resume soon, CM Conrad Sangma assures progress

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced that the second phase of border talks with Assam will resume soon, aiming to resolve the remaining boundary disputes between the two states.

Sangma attributed delays to elections, by-polls, and other pressing matters but assured that discussions would be scheduled in consultation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The upcoming talks will focus on six contentious areas: Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur. These regions remain unresolved from the first phase of negotiations and are considered sensitive due to their historical and ethnic complexities.

The delay in progress was further compounded when the Meghalaya government extended the deadline for its three Regional Committees to submit reports on these areas until December 31, 2024.

The Meghalaya-Assam boundary dispute has roots in Meghalaya’s formation in 1972 when differences arose over 12 areas along the 884.9-km boundary. After decades of sporadic discussions, the first phase of talks concluded in March 2022 with an agreement resolving six less-contentious areas: Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Ratacherra, Boklapara, and Khanapara-Pilangkata.

The resolution involved mutual agreements based on historical claims, community interests, and administrative convenience, setting a framework for resolving the more contentious areas in the second phase.

However, disputes in areas like Langpih, claimed by both states and often marred by tensions, remain unresolved. Langpih, in particular, has witnessed violent clashes over the years, underlining the urgency for a lasting resolution.

Both states are under pressure to address these long-standing issues amid demands from local communities for clarity and peace. The resumption of talks signals a commitment to resolving differences, although the complexity of the issues requires careful negotiation to ensure mutual satisfaction.