Meghalaya: Curfew imposed following violence at Ramakrishna Mission School

Amid rising violence and property damage in Mawkynrew village in Meghalaya, curfew has been imposed in the village to prevent further unrest.

Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Rosetta Mary Kurbah said the decision follows incidents of vandalism and violent clashes at the Ramakrishna Mission School, which resulted in damage to property and injuries.

The District Magistrate, in an official order, highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Madanrting Police Station.

Concerns were raised that the disturbances could escalate further, endangering lives and property in the region.

Citing fears of severe breaches of peace and disruptions to public order, the Deputy Commissioner invoked powers under Section 163 of the BNSS Act to impose the curfew with immediate effect. The restrictions are intended to restore normalcy and prevent further violence in the affected area.

Security forces have been deployed to enforce the curfew, and the administration is closely monitoring the situation. Residents have been urged to comply with the curfew and cooperate with authorities to maintain peace and safety in the region.

The curfew will remain in effect until further notice, as officials work to stabilize the situation and address the underlying issues.